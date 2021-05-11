UPPER DUBLIN -- Like everything else in our world, fighting cancer has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic too. Cancer patients have experienced delays in care; life-saving cancer screenings have plummeted dramatically; and research dollars have undergone a significant decline, threatening the likelihood of the next big cancer breakthrough.
So, two Wissahickon Middle School students — brothers Ari and Tyler Jaffe — have decided to step in and try to help. While stuck at home this winter during the COVID shutdown, they learned that a close family friend, Marty Weissberg, who is like a grandfather to them, had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Wanting to do something, the boys decided to dedicate their bar mitzvah project to raising money for the American Cancer Society.
Their first fundraiser was the brainchild of their father, Jamison Jaffe, when he discovered a recipe for edible cooking dough — something that didn’t have to be cooked, and therefore, couldn’t be burned. The boys spent hours in the kitchen perfecting their chocolate-chip, “funfetti,” and double-chocolate flavors, and then, more hours in the car with their mom, Roni, delivering their product to eager buyers all over the area. They raised over $1,500, which they donated to the American Cancer Society via the Wissahickon Valley Relay For Life.
The Relay For Life has been a tradition in the community for over two decades. For years, this event has drawn large crowds to the Upper Dublin and Wissahickon high school stadiums for a fun-filled day dedicated to raising money and awareness for the fight against cancer. Because of the pandemic, this event in its traditional public format has been cancelled for the second year in a row.
In response, Ari Jaffe, who participated in Relay For Life in the past with his family, said, “Relay has been going on for so long that I don’t want it to stop. Cancer doesn’t know it’s a pandemic, and it’s important to support the American Cancer Society now more than ever.”
Local volunteers responsible for organizing Relay For Life couldn’t agree more and are taking the event virtual, meaning that on Relay weekend, May 22–23, anyone can participate, however and wherever they choose, in what is being dubbed a “virtual 5k.” It’s simple! Register on the Virtual Relay website (bit.ly/2021-5K) with a minimum $10 donation and then plan to exercise that weekend — walk, run, bike, skate, etc. — in honor of the fight against cancer. Ari and Tyler will be participating in the Virtual Relay by encouraging family and friends to join them in a walk at a local park on Relay weekend.
The website also offers the opportunity to purchase virtual luminaria in memory of loved ones lost, in support of those currently battling, and in honor of those who have beaten cancer. At the live event, gently glowing luminaria bags circle the track as part of a moving ceremony of reflection and remembrance. During this year’s event, beautifully decorated digital bags will be available for display online as part of a virtual ceremony on Saturday evening, May 22.
Another feature of this year’s event is an online raffle, offering an array of packages, from grilling items to baskets of cheer to gift cards galore. There are also student- specific raffles, including sports and parking passes and a certificate entitling an Upper Dublin High School student to pick his or her own schedule for next year. Chances to win the raffles can be purchased through the Virtual Relay website.
The hope is that next year, Relay For Life will be a large in-person community event once again. But for now, since cancer hasn’t taken a year off, supporting the Virtual Relay For Life is a simple solution for continuing the fight against a disease that has taken so much from so many. For more information, visit the website (bit.ly/2021-5K) or contact Morgan Robinson at morgan.robinson@cancer.org.