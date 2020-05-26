BLUE BELL -- Kathy Opperman and Joanna Bellinger, managers of Long & Foster Real Estate’s Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, office, congratulate Mary Lynne Loughery on celebrating her 500th transaction as a sales associate with Long & Foster Real Estate.
“We offer our sincerest congratulations, as well as thanks, to Mary Lynne, for her many years of dedicated work,” said Gary Scott, president of Long & Foster. “Mary Lynne is one of many examples of Long & Foster’s highly trained professionals who go to great lengths to best serve clients seeking the total homeownership experience, and we wish her continued success in her real estate career.”
Loughery has been affiliated with the Blue Bell office for several years and is an active member of the Montgomery County Association of Realtors. She also is an active member in the Ambler/ Upper Dublin Community. Recently, Loughery has been reaching out to nursing facilities and blessing their staff with lunch and dinner during these stressful times dealing with Covid-19.
Long & Foster is the nation’s No. 1 real estate company as part of HomeServices of America. For more information, visit longandfoster.com.
Long & Foster Real Estate, the nation’s No. 1 real estate company*, is part of The Long & Foster Companies, a subsidiary of HomeServices of America, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate. HomeServices is the nation’s largest real estate brokerage by transaction sides and one of the largest providers of integrated real estate services. Long & Foster Real Estate is the exclusive affiliate for Christie’s International Real Estate throughout select parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, and it is a founding affiliate of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, a prestigious global network of real estate professionals that includes the Luxury Portfolio International division.
Long & Foster Real Estate has over 220 offices, stretching from Raleigh, North Carolina, to Fair Haven, New Jersey, and from Martinsburg, West Virginia, to the Atlantic Ocean, and it represents more than 10,000 agents in seven Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states, plus the District of Columbia. The company, which has a productive commercial business in addition to its residential side, sold more than $26.9 billion worth of homes and helped people buy and sell homes over 74,000 times in 2018. Visit LongandFoster.com for more information.