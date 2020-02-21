Cheltenham Township
February 19, 2020
During a February 19 meeting in Curtis Hall, the Cheltenham Township Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the adoption of an ordinance amending the Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance (SALDO), a chapter of the township’s municipal code which determines the physical characteristics and landscape of the township.
A public hearing regarding the amended SALDO brought forth suggested clarifications from Lewis Ruberg, Vice Chair of the Shade Tree Advisory Commission.
Ruberg submitted copies of the Shade Tree Advisory Commission’s suggestions revisions to each commissioner, with an intent to clarify specific passages which were deemed contradictory.
“Our goal is to ensure that developers preserve as much greenery as possible,” Ruberg said. “The philosophy of SALDO stays the same. We felt the current verbiage was confused, so I tried to add some clarity to the existing language.”
SALDO has been revisited and revised over the past two years, officials said.
“With the amended SALDO, we’re trying to preserve the amount of foliage. We want to see new trees take over when mature trees die, so that future generations will be able to enjoy them,” Ruberg said.
“Thank you for your suggestions and revisions,” commissioner Ann Rappaport said. “They will be reviewed, and, to the extent that we can use them in an amendment, we will, perhaps by next month.”
“We take SALDO very seriously, and we appreciate your comments,” President Daniel Norris said. “Mr. Ruberg does great work, and we’re lucky to have him as a part of Cheltenham Township.”
In other matters, the board honored Joseph Stucker on behalf of his retirement as Chief of Glenside Fire Company and Executive Secretary of the Fire Board. The board additionally honored Morton “Mort” Levy on behalf of his 50 years of service as a firefighter between Ogontz and Elkins Park Fire Companies.
By: Ryan Genova