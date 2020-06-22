FOCUS ON FACEBOOKCommunity Life Community Life Jun 22, 2020 Jun 22, 2020 Updated 9 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 13 Ang Sannicandro is flying high after getting her driver's permit. Dazzling artwork graces the Hillside Playground wall along Fountain St courtesy of Mural Arts Phila. Greenwoods Charter kindergarten grad Jaxson Westerfer celebrated his good fortune at the Art Museum. IHM students Gwyn Valucci (L) and Emma McCole celebrate the start of summer in a backyard bounce house. Javahn Singleton contemplates life along the serene Wissahickon Creek. Keith Samarco (L) and Ryan Wiley took part in the LaSalle Prospects Baseball Camp. Maryanne and Greg Monahan spent a night out on the town at Craft Manayunk. Nick Tarsiewicz proudly poses with his two cuties, Bryn and Brady, on Father's Day. Recent Central grad Raina Guinther, with mom Jenn, will head down 202 to West Chester come fall. Reese Ballingal, whose Walk With Reese fundraiser was moved to Sept. 12, marked Move Up Day with brother Tommy IV. Sid Jones got to spend Father's Day with his two growing sons Meek (L) and Champ. Volunteers from the RoxManayunk Conservancy planted trees along the reservoir on Port Royal Ave. Volunteers pitched in to help baby toads get safely across Port Royal Ave from the reservoir. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FACEBOOK PHOTOS COMPILED BY RICK CAWLEY- Advertisement - A look at life in the Roxborough, East Falls, Wissahickon, and Manayunk neighborhoods through the prism of Facebook posts. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Facebook Twitter YouTube Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesSouderton BID renewal soughtDavid & Doris Smith, of Telford, celebrate 75th anniversaryProtesters in front of Montgomery County courthouse denounce Gale commentsSouderton says pool might open if county moves to green phaseMontgomery County officials optimistic move to 'green phase' is closeAbington High School graduates 609 in the Class of 2020Wissahickon Hall of Fame inductees announcedNorristown woman admits fatally stabbing roommate; draws 15-30 years in prisonMontgomery County reports 28 new positive cases of coronavirus, no deathsLansdale to host Juneteenth commemoration Friday Images Videos Upcoming Events Jun 22 Summer Science Academy: Summer Afield (Gr. 4-6) Mon, Jun 22, 2020 Jun 22 River Alive! Mon, Jun 22, 2020 Jun 23 Summer Science Academy: Summer Afield (Gr. 4-6) Tue, Jun 23, 2020 Jun 23 River Alive! Tue, Jun 23, 2020 Jun 24 Summer Science Academy: Summer Afield (Gr. 4-6) Wed, Jun 24, 2020 Submit an Event See More Events