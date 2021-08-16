AS SEEN ON FACEBOOKCommunity Life Community Life Aug 16, 2021 Aug 16, 2021 Updated 53 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 12 Holly and Tim Scally look like newlyweds during a family vacation in Sea Isle. Joe Smoot and Tiffani Loughery recently attended the Eagles public practice session at the Linc. Katie Buckley finishes a shift as a nurse extern at Jefferson Univ. Hospital. Kellie and Sean Quigley gave 2 yr.old Shea her 1st ballpark experience. Local fans have been lending their support to the Phils resurgence. Manayunk superfan Butch Adamo was instrumental in rooting on the Phils to a recent 8 game winning streak. Rox. Church Pastor Ray Garcia and his family took off for a Soul Fest in Berea, Kentucky. Tara Snyderman and Kevin Leahy hit the jackpot at their wedding at the Morris Arboretum. The East Falls 29ers took the 2021 title in the McDevitt Softball League. The Friends of Gorgas Park announced an abbreviated 2021 concert schedule, The Rox. Outlaws U12 team had a memorable week of baseball and team bonding at pigeon Forge, Tennessee. The Taylor family tackles the Class 4 rapids on the Pigeon River, Tennessee. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FACEBOOK PHOTOS COMPILED BY RICK CAWLEY- Advertisement - A look at life in Roxborough, East Falls, Manayunk and Wissahickon as seen through the prism of Facebook photos. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Facebook Twitter YouTube Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMask debate continues at Souderton Area School District'America's Got Talent' invites nation to support Exton teen's dreamRooftop bar open in The Ram in PerkasiePennridge area police briefs for week of Aug. 15Grandmother accused of endangering Upper Merion infant who was assaulted by fatherWhitpain man sent to prison for attempted sex with a minorMan admits to drug trafficking in Upper Moreland, awaits sentencingWATCH: North Penn School Board meeting descends into mayhem over masksD.A.: Lower Frederick man secretly recorded women during sex and possessed child pornCheltenham School District to require masks for students, staff & visitors in buildings Images Videos Subscribe to Newsletters