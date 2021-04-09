AMBLER -- Historic Preservation at Mattison Estate reached a meaningful milestone on March 30 with the placing of an expertly restored eagle statue atop the newly repaired gazebo. The restoration of the Gazebo on the Mattison Property was a six-month long process and is just one part of the Historical Preservation Easement made to the Upper Dublin Township by the Goldenberg Group along with Aquinas Real Estate and South Bay Partners in developing Mattison Estate on the property.
Lindenwold Castle was the personal residence of Richard Van Zeelust Mattison, who is considered one of Ambler’s founders. His business led to the building of many homes in Ambler including the castle itself, in 1890. When the property was vacated in 2014 there had been many unsuccessful efforts to preserve and restore the estate. The Goldenberg Group and the rest of the development team strives to fulfill the vision of the Township to preserve and maintain the unique historic features of the property which will be integral parts of the community. The newly restored gazebo sits at the edge of 17 acres of preserved green space and is part of the view shed from the Lindenwold Terrace Gateway.
While the decision to preserve the historical context of the site was an easy one, the process has not been without its difficulties. The Gazebo was one of the longest and most daunting restoration projects in the process, with structural cracking and some major deterioration in the ceiling. The eagle statue that stands atop the Gazebo was in two pieces.
Its completion signals the final stages of the restoration process “The walls have been restored, the [Lindenwold] castle exterior is almost complete, the lake behind the Gazebo has been planted and has started to grow. The statues have been preserved off to the side… After the Gazebo, the only thing that is left is to return the statues throughout the community in open landscape areas.” Says Rob Fluehr Jr., Director of Residential Development at The Goldenberg Group. The restoration efforts are projected to finish by late fall or early spring of the next year.
MATTISON ESTATE
Mattison Estate is a masterfully planned luxury community by The Goldenberg Group and Guidi Construction Management in the heart of Upper Dublin Township. Nestled on the legendary Lindenwold grounds and within walking distance to Ambler borough, this community features both Carriage Homes and Villas exquisitely designed to capture the historic elegance of the Estate, while showcasing superior modern architecture and custom design.
