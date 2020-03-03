PHILADELPHIA — On March 5 Germantown Avenue Crisis Ministry (GACM) will celebrates the Grand Re-Opening of the GACM Choice Food Cupboard.
A dedication service will take place 8:30-9:30 a.m. The cupboard will open to the public for full service at 10 a.m. In addition to sharing food with those who need it, there will be giveaways, nutrition education and tastings by Einstein Health’s A Better Start program, raffles and other surprises.
Since 1997 GACM has helped neighbors address social service concerns including housing, utility crises and hunger insecurity.
The cupboard is open each Thursday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Shoppers enter and select what they need. Philabundance, Share, community partners and private donations help stock the shelves with canned and non-perishable goods.
As a Neighborhood Energy Center, GACM has information and resources to help with utility issues, LIHEAP, Crisis and PA Property Tax and Rent Rebates. Social Service hours are Monday-Wednesday 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The group also provides small grants for housing and other crises.
GACM is now a mobile office site for Sen. Art Haywood. D-4 of Philadelphia. Twice each month, the senator’s staff will be available to address SNAP, TANF, Medicaid, PennDOT or other state issues. Free notary service also is provided. Dates for March are Wednesday the 18th and 25th.
To learn more about GACM visit www.crisisministry.org. Or stop in during service hours, call the office at 215-843-2340 or email info@crisisministry.org.
The group is always looking for community partners, congregations and individuals to join us in our efforts to strengthen and support our neighbors in need.