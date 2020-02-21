Black History comes alive at Ebenezer Maxwell Mansion at a party honoring extraordinary 19th-century African-Americans on Saturday, March 7, 2020, 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm.
Ebenezer Maxwell Mansion is pleased to announce a new interpretive docent-led tour entitled Deep Rivers – How African Americans Waded through the Waters of Oppression to Achieve Greatness. The tour will be offered on select Sunday afternoons throughout several years beginning on Sunday, April 5, 2020, with tours beginning at 1:15 pm and 2:15 pm. Each interior museum room tells the story of 19th-century Black men and women – their life stories and achievements. The tour features sound elements, take-away recipe cards, and identity cards featuring 19th-century Black individuals. There will even be cookies made from a recipe from Abby Fisher’s 1881 cookbook.
The OPENING RECEPTION for Deep Rivers features Tenea Wilborn portraying Elizabeth Keckley, a former slave who became the dressmaker for Mary Todd Lincoln. Pianist Steven Page performs music by Francis Johnson, the first African American composer to publish his compositions. Food and beverage selections from an 1890 Trower Catering menu are served to reception guests. James Lyons, great-grandson of John Trower, will answer questions about his famous great-grandfather. This reception is open to the public.
Some of the notable 19th-century African Americans featured in Deep Rivers –
Francis Johnson – Born in Philadelphia, Francis Johnson was one of the first African American musicians and composers to become successful during the Antebellum period.
John Trower was an American businessman and the most prominent caterer in 19th-century Philadelphia. Booker T. Washington’s book The Negro in Business lists John Trower as “a successful caterer and man of business.”
Eliza Grier attended the Women’s Medical College of Philadelphia becoming the first African American woman licensed to practice medicine in the state of Georgia. To pay tuition, she alternated each year of study with a year of picking cotton.
Julien Francis Abel was a prominent African American architect, and contributed to the design of more than 400 buildings, including the Parkway Central Library.
As guests move from room to room inside Ebenezer Maxwell Mansion, they are greeted by images, sounds and live reenactors to enrich their knowledge about well-known and un-known accomplished 19th-century African Americans.
Cost: $10
Reservations are strongly suggested.
Call 215-438-1861 or make reservations online at https://ebenezermaxwellmansion.org/deep-rivers/