Canaan Baptist Church in partnership with Lehigh Pharmacy will be administering Pfizer vaccines May 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
If you or someone you know would like to receive this vaccine, please call Canaan’s office to register at 215-848-6311 between the hours of 9:00 AM and 4:30 PM.
The clinic will be at the church at 5430 Pulaski Avenue Philadelphia, PA 19144
For more information, see the church's website at www.canaanbaptistchurch.org or contact them at info@canaanbaptistchurch.org or 215-848-6311
This vaccine is targeted for ages 16 and over. If you know someone who has not yet received their shot please pass on this important information.
This opportunity is also being made available to those living outside of Philadelphia. You may also come out if this is your 2nd Pfizer shot.