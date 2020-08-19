After delays due to Covid-19, the Cheltenham Township Police Department, along with 11 other Montgomery County Police Departments will be conducting a written examination of Police Officer on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Hatboro Horsham High School. Due to Covid-19 restrictions there will be a morning and afternoon session.
Beginning on today, Monday, August 17, 2020 at 8:00 AM a unified application and further details are available on-line at www.montcopolicetest.com
The application must be completed on-line and can be used to apply to any of the twelve departments the applicant is eligible for.
Applicants must complete the on-line application and pay the application fee by using the Pay Pal account linked to the application prior to application closing date.
The application process will close on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 5:00 PM.