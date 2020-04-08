Lansdale, PA (19446)

Today

Thunderstorms in the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies and gusty winds late. High 58F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph, becoming WNW and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.