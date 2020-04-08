Mt. Airy Day is a signature community festival, hosted by East and West Mt. Airy Neighbors, which always takes place on the first Saturday in May.
This year the committee was excitedly planning an awesome celebration of the 50th Annual Mt. Airy Day!
Recognizing the ongoing and increased uncertainty that COVID-19 is causing around the world, and due to the mandated limitations on mass gatherings for the next several months, the decision has been made to cancel Mt. Airy Day for this year. While we are extremely disappointed, the health and well-being of our community is our first priority.
We look forward to seeing everyone next year, Save the Date May 1, 2021.