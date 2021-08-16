The Ebenezer Maxwell Mansion on West Tulpehocken Street is hosting some public events next month.
On Sept. 11, the mansion host a Magnificent Garden Party from 4 to 7 p.m.
Join them on Saturday, the 11th, in the beautifully restored Victorian gardens for hors d’oeuvres, champagne, and desserts.
Scott Travaline, Horticulturalist, and Claire Casstevens, Garden Ambassador, will be on hand to guide guests through the gardens and answer questions about landscape design and best gardening practices.
Proceeds benefit Ebenezer Maxwell Mansion's programs including DEEP RIVERS: How African Americans Waded through the Waters of Oppression to Achieve Greatness in the 19th-Century.
Make reservations online at https://ebenezermaxwellmansion.org/garden-party/ or call 215-438-1861. Various ticket prices are available.
On Sunday, Sept. 19, at 1:30 p.m. the historic site will host a Zoom meeting to discuss the Civil War diary of Emilie Davis.
Civil War scholar and author Judith Giesberg, Ph.D. hosts an illustrated talk via ZOOM about the diaries of Emilie Davis.
Davis was 22 years old in 1861 when the Civil War began. Two years later she penned the words which introduced to her, ‘Today has been a memorable day,’ opening up a small window into a black community in war. In three slim pocket-sized diaries, Emilie wrote daily entries, recounting events big and small.
A seamstress by trade, Emilie recorded her sewing work in the pages of her diary.
Learn more about African American Emilie Davis’s diaries and her life.
Make reservations online with an $8 donation at https://ebenezermaxwellmansion.org/interactiveqa/ or call 215-438-1861.