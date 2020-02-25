The Cheltenham Township Police Department, along with 11 other Montgomery County Police Departments will be conducting a written examination of Police Officer on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the Montgomery County Community College. Registration begins at 8:00 AM.
Beginning on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 8:00 AM a unified application will be available on-line at www.montcopolicetest.com
The application must be completed on-line and can be used to apply to any of the eleven departments the applicant is eligible for.
Applicants must complete the on-line application and pay the application fee by using the Pay Pal account linked to the application prior to application closing date.
The application process will close on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 5:00 PM.