PHILADELPHIA — Friends of the Wissahickon (FOW) kicks off its 5th Annual All Trails Challenge beginning August 31 through December 2 (members got a head start on August 17). People of all ages and fitness levels are invited to hike, walk, run, bike or horseback ride through every corner of Wissahickon Valley Park’s 1,800 acres and 50+ trails. Since it began in 2016, the ATC has grown in popularity and impact, engaging 1,500 donors and Challengers, with 24,000 miles explored and raising more than $103,000 to continue the conservation of the urban oasis that adds so much to our quality of life.
A fun, family-friendly activity, ATC is not a race and you don’t have to be a conditioned athlete to enjoy the beauty and history of the Wissahickon, while gaining health benefits and stress relief from spending time outdoors.
Many people rarely go beyond Forbidden Drive when visiting the park, let alone exploring all 50 scenic trails. Now is your chance to truly go the distance, while discovering new, and often lesser-traveled, trails – a great way to add social distance between you and more crowded areas.
Register for the ATC at fow.org/alltrailschallenge (all participants must register with a minimum of $50 raised or contributed to be eligible to compete for any prizes). Get participation information, from setting up a fundraising page and tracking mileage to limiting COVID-19 exposure, and visit often for news about cool swag, incentives, giveaways, and prizes. Keep up with ATC fun by following @FOWissahickon and #FOWAllTrails on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
This year, FOW is proud to welcome Chestnut Hill Hospital as the Presenting ATC sponsor, as well as our early sponsors Aqua, Chestnut Hill Brewing, Kouvenda Media, Penn Master of Science in Applied Geosciences, Penn Master of Science in Environmental Studies, and Univest. Opportunities to sponsor this event are still available by contacting Maeve Pollack at pollack@fow.org.