It is hard to comprehend, but there are empty streets and highways, empty trains and planes, empty restaurants and bars, empty stages and concert halls everywhere around the world. In lieu of the current, global COVID-19 health crisis, PJP has cancelled our April 2020 - Jazz Appreciation Month activities. There is a probability that our May events will be cancelled as well. No one feels good about this, but we must keep on keeping on. Your safety and our safety are of the utmost importance.
Virtual festivities for anyone wishing to see take part in online jazz appreciation. Check out https://jazzphiladelphia.org/ for more information.
That said, there are some interesting developments taking place within governmental and philanthropic circles to support everyday working Americans and artists. Most of us have heard about the direct payment to all Americans that the US Congress is hashing out at this present moment. You may not have heard of a few helping hand gestures directed at artists.
The Philadelphia COVID-19 Small Business Relief Fund:
Philadelphia musicians & artists who are sole proprietors (with Philadelphia business license) can apply for a GRANT through Philadelphia COVID-19 Small Business Relief Fund from the Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce. This is a grant - not a loan - up to $5000 for sole proprietors & small businesses & organizations under the "Microenterprise Grant" program. Visit Phila.gov to find out more.