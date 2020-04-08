Robert Serianni, MS, CCC-SLP, FNAP, of Glenside, has been the interim chair and program director of the University’s Speech-Language Pathology (SLP) program on two different occasions in the past five years. And, he’s taken it seriously both times, not necessarily considering himself just a placeholder in the position.
After all, there were classes to admit, classes to graduate, and an accreditation to secure. Important tasks that needed to be done to ensure the program was moving forward, even without an officially designated chair.
But the uncertainty of having a formal chair for the department is now over after Serianni was officially offered and accepted the position as announced Feb. 25, 2020, by Barry Eckert, PhD, provost and vice president of Academic Affairs of Salus.
“I have worked with Bob since last summer in his role as Interim program director and I have observed his skills and ability to provide leadership to SLP,” said Dr. Eckert. “I look forward to continuing to work with him in SLP as the new College of Health Sciences, Education and Rehabilitation (CHER) emerges.”
Salus has created a new College of Health Sciences, Education and Rehabilitation (CHER) by combining its College of Health Sciences and its College of Education and Rehabilitation. CHER will house the University’s programs of Blindness and Low Vision (BLVS) Studies, Physician Assistant (PA) Studies, Biomedicine, Occupational Therapy (OT), SLP and a Post-Baccalaureate in Health Sciences program.
Serianni found out about the promotion on the same day he had been accepted into the doctoral program at Temple University. He’ll continue to pursue his doctorate in Higher Education, hoping to study how to diversify the field of speech-language pathology.