Something amazing and historic just happened at Second Baptist Church of Germantown.
The church installed it new pastor, the Rev. Crystal Jennings, the first African American and first female pastor in the church’s 155-year history.
In spite of the pandemic, while taking all the recommended precautions, the church celebrated her installation as its new pastor on Sunday, May 2nd at a momentous, joy filled ceremony held in the church’s parking lot. Rev. Dr. Jacob L. Chatman, Pastor Emeritus of the Pinn Memorial Baptist Church in Philadelphia offered the installation sermon and Rev Dr. T.E. Kilgoe, the Interim Pastor of the First Baptist Church of Lexington, North Carolina extended the charge to Pastor Jennings.
The Second Baptist Church of Germantown which is located at the corner of Germantown Avenue and Upsal Street in Mt. Airy will be celebrating 155 years this year. For the first time in its history the multi-racial congregation unanimously voted to call Rev. Jennings, the first female and the first African American as its pastor at their quarterly business meeting in March.
The church had been without a permanent pastor for the past three plus years. As acting pastor, Rev. Jennings has been the stabilizing force that helped hold the congregation together in conjunction with the church’s Moderator, Executive Council and Boards of Deacons and Trustees.
Besides Rev. Jennings sense of humor and warm caring personality, her rich and diverse background is the perfect match for Second Baptist. Rev. Jennings was the first woman to be licensed to preach the gospel at the Second Baptist Church of Coatesville and has earned multiple degrees at Eastern University, Gwynedd Mercy College, and the Palmer Theological Seminary.
The congregation is elated. We feel truly Blessed to have Rev. Jennings lead our church and look forward to a long lasting relationship. We invite you to join us on Zoom any Sunday at 11:00 to hear the word of God! Our Zoom address is Meeting ID: 792 871 956 Passcode: 380063.