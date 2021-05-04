Philadelphia — The Business Center (TBC) will offer its signature Summer Enrichment Entrepreneurship Programs for youths ages 7 to 17 beginning June 21, 2021. The sessions will take place on New Covenant Campus; 7500 Germantown Ave. CDC guidelines will be followed to ensure everyone’s health and safety.
This year TBC is offering:
Book Publishing & Book Signing - campers will learn how to write, publish and market a book.
Write Your Plan & Be Your Own Boss - youth will learn how to create a business plan and open a bank account.
Website & Game Design - campers will learn the fundamentals of web and game design.
Find Your Wings - not sure what you want to be when you grow up? This session will help you use your dreams and talents to inspire your career choices.
The Science of Slot Car Racing - learn basic concepts of mechanical engineering while having fun with racing slot cars.
Empowerment Week - youth will gain leadership skills, learn how to start a business and the importance of government and voting.
The program fee covers all instruction and materials, lunch, guest speakers and field trips. Financial aid is available for those who qualify. For more information email education@thebizctr.com or call 215-247-2473.
The Business Center (TBC) is a 501(c)(3) that provides the education and business networking programs necessary to strengthen the business formation necessary to contribute to improving Northwest Philadelphia’s minority business ecosystem. Our programs better position small businesses and startups to develop and vet their business concepts and further establish their reputations. We achieve our mission by two primary means.
By teaching the basic business “ins and outs” of accessing capital, marketing and competing, we help proprietors of any age gain confidence in knowing they can execute the fundamentals.
Since the value of networking cannot be overstated, member networking opportunities targeted at growing industry sectors are a vital component of the services we provide.