Joyce Koh, owner of Joyce Koh, LLC law firm in Bala Cynwyd, Pa., and Carolyn Forcina, vice president for Government Relations and Education at Pandion Optimization Alliance, have been named to the Salus University Board of Trustees, effective at the start of the year.
Forcina, whose company is an association that represents hospitals and health systems in the greater Rochester, N.Y., region, spent 24 years with the American Hospital Association (AHA), the largest association representing all types of hospitals and health systems across the country. As regional executive covering Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey, she served as the connection to the AHA for hospital and health system leaders in those states, engaging them in AHA advocacy activities and membership initiatives.
A native Philadelphian, Koh graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in English and Economics and earned her law degree from the Beasley School of Law at Temple University. She was admitted to each of the Pennsylvania and New Jersey bar associations and maintains her practice in Pennsylvania. In June 2005, she was recognized by the Pennsylvania Super Lawyers Magazine as a “Rising Star” for her work as a corporate transactional lawyer. In 2007, she served as senior vice president and senior counsel at Capmark Finance Inc., working with varied structured products.
Koh will serve on the board’s Finance Committee and be involved in the Academic Leadership Mentorship Group as well. Forcina will serve on the Health Services Committee.
“It’s always exciting to bring on new board members. It’s an opportunity to continue to diversify and meet the changing needs of Salus University,” said Jo Surpin, chair of the Salus Board of Trustees. “Joyce and Carolyn will be a great additions to the Salus board.”