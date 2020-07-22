The Price of a Child – Q & A with author Lorene Cary – ZOOM event
Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1:00 pm
Ebenezer Maxwell Mansion is pleased to host Lorene Cary, author of The Price of a Child, for a Q & A about her ground-breaking novel set in 1855 Philadelphia. The Price of a Child is based on Jane Johnson, a slave from North Carolina who escaped to freedom with her two sons while briefly in Philadelphia with her master and his family. Set in 1855, the novel tells the story of Ginnie Pryor, a slave from a Virginia plantation who is bought by the US Ambassador to Nicaragua. En route with her new owner to New York City, for their voyage to South America, she escapes via the Underground Railroad and works to build a new life in Philadelphia.
Fernanda Eberstadt, reviewing the novel in The New York Times, commented that Cary “is a powerful storyteller, frankly sensual, mortally funny, gifted with an ear for the pounce and ragged inconsequentiality of real speech and an eye for the shifts and subterfuges by which ordinary people get by”
Lorene Cary is an American author, educator, and social activist. Cary received the Philadelphia Award for her leadership in the arts communities of Philadelphia. She is the highly acclaimed author of one memoir, two novels, and numerous articles. Her bestselling historical novel, The Price of a Child, was selected for the city’s first One Book, One Philadelphia project, designed to promote reading and literacy. Cary also teaches creative writing at the University of Pennsylvania.
Advance reservations are required. Tickets at https://ebenezermaxwellmansion.org/interactiveqa/
Attendees will receive ZOOM sign-in information in advance of the Q & A. Cost: $6
Literary Parlor – The Heroic Slave by Frederick Douglass – Virtual event via ZOOM
Published in 1852, The Heroic Slave is a short piece of fiction written by Frederick Douglass, who at the time was a fugitive slave living in Boston. This book is the first piece of fiction written by Douglass. The Heroic Slave is a fictional work inspired by Madison Washington, an enslaved cook on the brig Creole, who led a rebellion on the ship by 19 slaves in November 1841. They succeeded in taking control of the ship en route from Virginia to New Orleans and ordered it to sail to Nassau in the Bahamas. It was the largest and most successful slave rebellion in United States history.
Join 19th-century bibliophile, Kate Howe, for a lively discussion.
Sunday, August 16, 2020, at 1:30 pm
Cost: $6
Advance reservations are required.
Make your reservations online at https://ebenezermaxwellmansion.org/literary-parlor/