BLUE BELL -- Grace Baptist Church said goodbye to Pastor Stephen Crane and his family with an ice cream social on the church grounds on Saturday, July 18.
For the past two years, Pastor Crane served as interim pastor, his second time at Grace Baptist. During this time of COVID-19, he began a Thursday evening prayer meeting to provide a way for church members to pray for each other, essential workers, those affected by COVID-19, social unrest, the nation and nation's leaders.
After a two-year long, nationwide search, Grace Baptist found Rev. David Braneky who begins service as the 14th pastor of Grace this month. As the church plans to reopen the facility under the leadership of Pastor Braneky, in-person worship will replace Sunday Zoom services.
Pastor Braneky most recently was senior pastor of Baptist Church of West Chester. He has also served as president of the ABCOPAD Ministers Council and pastor of Lansdowne Baptist Church.
"My pastoral call is to love and disciple God’s people," he said. "I will care for you during the routine, the joys, and the crises of life. I will challenge you with preaching that inspires. I will serve you by helping you discern God’s call in your individual and communal life that you may bless others with God’s love. My previous pastoral ministry, education and life experience has given me the knowledge, skills, and character to help a congregation thrive in today’s ever-changing world. I look forward to serving your church, loving God and neighbors as we live authentically with one another.”
Pastor Braneky holds a BA in Christian Ministries from Messiah College and a Master of Divinity from Eastern Baptist Theological Seminary; Pastor Braneky has also taken basic and accelerated coach training.
Last August Pastor Braneky married his wife, Janet, who is a Neo-Natal Intensive Care Nurse. Together they have three sons. Frankie, who is nine; Wendell, who is eight; and Henry, who is six. He enjoys reading, baking, history, biking, sports, and gardening.
Grace Baptist Church is an American Baptist Church. Founded in Philadelphia in 1872, it has a long history of service in the Philadelphia area. Temple University was founded in the basement of the Baptist Temple at Broad and Berks Streets. Soon after, the church founded Temple Hospital under the leadership of Dr. Russell Conwell, long-time pastor. Grace moved to Blue Bell in 1975 and for a number of years was known as “Baptist Temple” before returning to the legal name “Grace Baptist Church.” This fall marks 45 years in Blue Bell; a celebration is being planned for the 150th anniversary in 2022.
Worship service is 10:45 AM Sundays. Sunday school begins at 9:30 AM. For more information about Grace, please go to www.gbcbb.org or call 215-628-2077.