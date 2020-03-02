The Greenwoods Charter Girls Basketball Team pulled off a stunning 26-24 Win over Holy Rosary in the IHM Tournament Championship.
After being down most of the game, Greenwoods mounted a late comeback only to find themselves down 24-23 with 8 seconds left. Anai Kenyatta took an inbounds pass, dribbled upcourt, and assuredly drained a three pointer as the buzzer sounded to send the Greenwoods fans into a frenzy.
Penny Mobley paced Greenwoods with 10 points while Chloe Meyers chipped in with 6. Bridget Archbold led Holy Rosary with 19.
The Greenwoods team, coached by Kate McCaffrey and Jonathan Muhammad, finished their initial season 9-2.
The team members are Anai Kenyatta, Penny Mobley, Emma Lamlin, Chloe Meyers, Sadra Taylor, Gia Feliccitti, Ava Lawrence, Violet Shaeffer, Le’lia Johnson, Willow Reed, Modupe Butler, and Leela Heyward.