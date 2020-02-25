Harry Getty was a member of the Class of 1973 at Roxborough High School. He was a four-year starter on the Gymnastics Team where he competed on all five pieces of apparatus. By his Junior year he had emerged as the team leader. As a Junior, Harry set the school record on the Horizontal Bar. He was named team Co-Captain in his Senior year and at the end of the 1973 season he held the school record in four of the five events: Tumbling, Parallel Bars, Still Rings, and Horizontal Bars. Harry led a deep and powerful squad as they were one of the top teams in the Public League.
In the Spring Harry turned his athletic talents to the Track & Field team. Again he set a school record in the pole vault that stood long after he graduated.
Harry, now a retired Philadelphia Water Department worker, still resides in Roxborough. He met his wife of 37 years as a prom date while at Roxborough High School. Like many Hall of Fame inductees, Harry has given back to the community through coaching.
His gym team, The Spirit, has competed in the State Games of America, with his daughter Amanda placing at Level 5. Harry also was a head coach for the Roxborough Indians Soccer Club, which competed in the InterCounty Soccer League and Philadelphia Department of Recreation League. He developed his son Harry Jr. into a fine soccer player who went on to play soccer at DeSalles University.
