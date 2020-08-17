LANSDALE -- A Willow Street man has been charged with aggravated assault on a police officer after a fall in his home in which he resisted medical attention, shouted racial slurs at police and became physically aggressive to first responders trying to render aid.
Phillip McCabe, 53, of the 700 block of Willow Street, was arrested Saturday after police responded to his home at 5:18 p.m. for a report of a fall victim, according to Lansdale police. Upon arrival, officers found McCabe lying on the floor after falling asleep in a chair. McCabe, who was heavily intoxicated, became argumentative, uncooperative, and aggressive toward police and paramedics, police stated in a press release.
While officers and paramedics were attempting to render aid, McCabe stood up, started shouting racial slurs at police, and took an aggressive stance toward first responders. As a result, officers deployed a Taser on McCabe to bring the confrontation to an end with McCabe taken into custody, according to police. A breathanalyzer test given upon arrest showed his blood alcohol content at .235 percent, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Two young children were at the residence and McCabe was negligent in their care due to level of intoxication, according to the affidavit, resulting in charges of endangering welfare of children.
He was arraigned Sunday before Hatboro District Justice Paul Leo on charges of simple and aggravated assault, terroristic threats, ethnic intimidation, endangering welfare of children and harassment. Bail was set at $25,000 cash. McCabe was unable to post bail due to a detainer and was taken to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.
A preliminary hearing has been tentatively scheduled for August 26 before Judge Edward Levine.