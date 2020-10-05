BLUE BELL — It was the moment the members of Montgomery County Community College’s Class of 2020 have been waiting patiently to celebrate -- their graduation.
Typically held in May, the commencement ceremony was postponed this year due to COVID-19. While it was delayed a few months, the momentous day was not forgotten. If anything, this milestone was more special to the graduates and the entire Montco family of trustees, employees, community partners, alumni, classmates and family members, and it was certainly one that will be noted in the college’s history books.
To celebrate the 53rd Commencement and safely accommodate the participants, MCCC held two drive-up ceremonies at its Blue Bell campus on Friday, Oct. 2, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
“This year has brought a set of challenges, transitions and opportunities that hasn’t been seen before. With the coronavirus pandemic, social distancing, the historic protests, the ongoing fight against racial and social injustices and so much more, 2020 was by far one of the most transformative years in recent history,” said Dr. Victoria L. Bastecki-Perez, MCCC president, during the ceremony. “And, you have played an instrumental, active role as part of it – readying yourselves for economic recovery and future prosperity.”
“You’ve managed to accomplish so much, both individually, but also collectively as a group, in a year that was filled with unprecedented circumstances,” Dr. Bastecki-Perez continued. “The Montco family is proud of you!
Frank X. Custer, chairman of MCCC’s Board of Trustees, congratulated the graduates and also acknowledged their perseverance and grit.
“Challenges like these force us to grow, become stronger and realize what we’re truly capable of achieving,” Custer said. “You’re a community of learners that demonstrate how the spirit of education is alive and well in Montgomery County.”
This year’s student commencement speaker was Donnell Peake, who earned his associate’s degree in Mass Media Studies.
During his video-recorded speech, he spoke about the challenges he faced while he was a student, including homelessness, and how MCCC was able to help him through student support programs so he could continue his education. He became involved in several clubs, including Montco Radio and the Communicating Arts Production Group, which sparked his interest in media production.
“I went from a student-athlete to a student-worker where I recorded games, edited footage of sports events and used the skills I learned from the classroom in the field,” Peake said in the video. “I gained knowledge about the media industry while working. These opportunities have opened doors for me, and in June 2020, I was accepted into The Ohio State University where currently I am studying Film Studies. I want to create a better life for myself and my family.”
Prior to the ceremony, the graduates watched a video of the song “Ready. Set. Go!” sung by their classmates Candace Benson, Doug Michie and Stephen Niven. Written by Niven for the ceremony, the song was a collaborative effort to produce and included David Ivory, director of MCCC’s Sound Recording & Music Technology Program who mixed/produced it and was on guitars; Michael Kelly, music assistant professor on bass; Howard Gordon, SRT instructor on keyboards; Chuck Treece on drums; Shawn Sealer, technical services assistant, as Monty; and Matt Porter, senior producer and technical services manager, who created the video.
MCCC’s Class of 2020 has 1,669 graduates who earned a total of 1,685 degrees and certificates. Thirty-three graduates had perfect 4.0 GPAs, and 733 -- more than 40% -- graduated with honors, holding GPAs of 3.25 to 4.0.
Four graduates were named All-Pennsylvania Academic Scholars -- Dennis Duett of Souderton, Matthew Falcone of Green Lane, Blessing Osazuwa of Drexel Hill and Ashley Tokarski of Pottstown. Falcone also was named a 2020 Coca- Cola Academic Team Silver Scholar, and Osazuwa was accepted into Columbia University where she’ll start classes in the spring.
In 2020 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mustangs Men’s Basketball team won the National Junior College Athletic Association Region XIX Championship (Division III) and competed at Nationals (seventh seed), placing 17th in the country.
Members of the Class of 2020 range in age from 18 to 70 years, with Delila Matara, of Huntingdon Valley, being the youngest graduate, and Richard Pomerantz, of Elkins Park, being the oldest.
Matara, a dual enrollment student, earned her high school diploma in June from Lower Moreland High School and is currently enrolled online at Temple University where she is pursuing her bachelor’s degree in English and secondary education. Pomerantz earned a certificate of completion in Medical Coding.