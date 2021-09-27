By Rick Cawley
For the Review
Some kids just can't get enough baseball. Evidence enough is the dozens of youngsters who signed up for the 21st Ward's fall baseball program. The main purpose of the league is to provide additional instruction and playing experience in an environment where the competition angle is minimized and the focus more on allowing the players a low-key opportunity to try out new positions or hone old ones with less fear of failure. The Jr. Division for 8-10 has 4 in-house teams, while the 11-12's have two 21st Ward squads as well as teams from Conshy and Upper Merion with both home and away games. Games are Tues-Thurs at 6:15 and some weekends. Schedule is on the 21st Ward Junior Baseball website.