By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The 21st Ward U12 Softball team recently traveled to Kimberton and York for weekend tournaments against top-notch area competition. Our local gals have been able to hold their own taking on some of the elite teams from across the region, showing real grit and determinaton. The U12 team consists of Caycee Snyderman, Maddie Press, Grace Press, Grace Greer, Elaina Nicolucci, Emma Caton, Pia Pacell, Alex D'Alicandro, Jordyn Serrao, Molly Groark, Makenna Woltman, Allison Maxien, and Khloe Polite. Claire Pacell calls the shots for the 21st Ward, with more than capable assistance from Anne Lowther and Dino D'Alicandro.