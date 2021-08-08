By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The 21st Ward U8 Softball Team overwhelmed the Brookline Blazers in a double header recently played at the Hagy's Complex. The scores for the contests were 15-1 and 8-2. Under the guidance of Matt Kirsch and support from Jim Moran, Joe McElvenney, Megan Clayton, and Chris Clayton, the young ladies made great strides developing skills and game awareness this year in their inaugural season. The squad boasts Sophia Woltman, Addy Moran, Zoe McElvenney, Carleigh Taylor, Alena Danella, Katie Clayton, Estrella Carlson, Lylah Vadino, Maura Kirsch, Isla Kirsch, Savannah Torres, Kadence Polite, and Aaliyah Kingston.