By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The 21st Ward U8 softball team fell short in a last inning rally and absorbed a heartbreaking 13-12 defeat at the hands of Conshohocken. Down by 5 runs in the final frame, the 21st Ward was able to plate 4 runs before seeing their spirited rally come to an end. The U8 squad, which is showing steady progress as they gain experience as a travel team, consists of Lylah Vadino, Aaliyah Kingston, Maura Kirsch, Isla Kirsch, Savannah Torres, Estrella Carlson, Katie Clayton, Alexa Daniella, Carleigh Taylor, Zoe McElvenney, Addy Moran,and Sophia Woltman. They are competently coached by Matt Kirsch, with capable assistance from Jim Moran, Joe McElvenney, and Megan Clayton.