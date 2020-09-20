The 21st Ward Veteran’s Association recently held their annual tribute to the victims of 9/11 and to honor the heroic efforts of first responders on that tragic day in 2001. This year’s event was held outside of the 5th District police headquarters at Ridge and Cinnaminson.
Bruce Hoffman, President of the Veteran’s Association, did his usual yeoman job of presiding over the commemorative ceremony by injecting his deepfelt passion and ardor for the sacrifices of our armed forces and frontline emergency workers.
He recognized the acts of bravery exhibited by first responders during the calamitous ordeal that took place nearly two decades ago, yet also cited who he considers the new brand of heroes during the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, “the nurses, doctors, and medical professionals who are battling the virus on the front line along with all the essential personnel who are keeping the supply lines open.”
Hoffman, alluding to the political movement by some to have a decrease in police funding, reiterated what he believes is our need for a strong police presence and urged the attendees to cast their November ballots with these priorities in mind.
Noteworthy contributions to the meaningful occasion included Linda Marie Bell, who did her usually sensational rendition of the national anthem and Rev. Jack Kennedy, the President Chaplain for the 5th District, who handled the Invocation and Benediction with his usual comforting assurance.
Both guest speakers including Betty Ann Barrett from the Salvation Army and Police Chaplain Chris Rouse were rock-solid. They provided anecdotes and personal experiences that reinforced the graveness of the problems that we are forced to cope with each day while offering glimpses of hope for better days ahead through community outreach programs and social services.
Officer Stephen Williams was presented a plaque by 5th District Captain Malachi Jones for his 30 years of dedicated service in the Philadelphia Police Department. Officer Williams also happens to be a Marine Corps veteran.
Ceara Jones, the community ambassador from Mission BBQ in Plymouth Meeting, delivered gift baskets to the police officers and fire fighters that were donated by her organization.