By Rick Cawley
For the Review
What a perfect night it was! On a beautiful August evening, the 5th District Police teamed up with our local Town Watch to host a National Night Out” at the Roxborough YMCA.
National Night Out is an annual country-wide initiative that seeks to foster police-community partnerships with the goal of making our neighborhoods a safer, more caring place to live. It brings police and members of the community together in a positive event to help build a sense of camaraderie and encourage citizens to get more involved in crime prevention.
Roxborough YMCA Director Matt Christmas was kind enough to offer its rear parking area to help stage the occasion. Our local police and firefighters along with members from the 21st Ward Town Watch pulled out all the stops to make it a memorable evening for the scores of attendees.
Community Relations Officer Damian Caggiano was the kingpin in organizing the affair and did a yeoman’s job as the emcee for the jovial gathering. Local political heavyweights, state Rep. Pam DeLissio and City Councilman Curtis Jones Jr., shared their feelings regarding the importance of maintaining a constructive dialogue between law enforcement and the community at large. Both mingled leisurely through the crowd, chit-chatting and posing for selfies.
A battalion of firefighters and numerous representatives from Philly’s finest accompanied the shiny array of fire engine red vehicles from Engine Co. 39 and Ladder Co. 181. A SWAT team van arrived later to round out the impressive lineup.
The light-hearted mood was accentuated by a pulsating stream of upbeat music courtesy of DJ Jim Gosser causing many folks to break out into spontaneous line dancing. A host of tables were set up to provide attendees an opportunity for just about everything from face painting by Fabulous Faces Philadelphia, to balloon animals, free pretzels, and complimentary treats from Wendy’s restaurant.
The Crabills, Renee, Bill, and Alyssa, were on hand to provide background on the mission of the 21st Ward Town Watch and information for those interested in joining the cause. A raffle table was manned by Steve Aldinger to benefit the Town Watch as well.
Officers Bond, Mobley, and Brown from the 5th District provided details on the positive things that our friends in blue are doing to make our community a safe and rewarding environment in which to live and raise a family.
The evening was topped off by a visit from the K-9 corps whose lovable creatures and handlers provided some hands-on interaction and a chance to pose with our furry four-legged friends.
Our friends at the 5th District have more family-based community events planned in the days ahead to keep the momentum going from this truly wonderful occasion. Stay tuned!