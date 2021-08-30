By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The 5th District Police recently held a new school backpack giveaway outside the station at Ridge and Cinnaminson. The 150 backpacks that were there for the taking came courtesy of Rev. Jack Kennedy and Rev. Vito Baldini, who is the Executive Director of “Small Things.”
The “Small Things” organization partners with Philabundance to package and distribute groceries at the former Penn Distributors warehouse on Domino Lane. The food bank operation, conducted by volunteers, services approximately 75 local food distribution points in the area.
Several members of the 5th District, including Captain Malachi Jones, Officer Mobley, and Community Relations Officer as well as community activists James Dougherty and John Teague were on hand to pass out the bags along the sidewalk to motorists stopping by.
The backpacks were filled with useful goodies such as colored pencils, paint brushes, and washable project paint. The youngsters receiving the bags were tickled pink at their good fortune and the parents were equally elated to see the smiles on their children’s faces.
Citizens looking to do some goodwill should check out the “smallthingsphilly.org” website for info on volunteering their services.