By Rick Cawley
For the Review
Three cheers for our neighborhood men and women in blue. The 5th District police recently hosted a night at the movies at Gorgas Park, screening the family favorite “Sonic the Hedgehog.”
The officers were pleased to see such a good community turnout on an especially pleasant night for late July. 5th District Community Relations Officer Damian Caggiano commented that “with everything going on for the past 16 months, it was refreshing to see members of the community enjoying the outdoors and having some fun.”
The Rev. Jack Kennedy was instrumental in organizing the event with an additional boost from Paul Pavelka. Pavelka greeted attendees with freshly made popcorn as well as slices of pizza generously donated by Zesto Pizza & Grill that helped create a congenial atmosphere.
5th District Capt. Malachi Jones and several officers, who were dressed in civilian attire, mingled with the audience to help foster an amiable mood for the evening. The movie goers relaxed on blankets and lawn chairs to view the flick that was well received. As Caggiano noted, “It was all around awesome.”
Special thanks to John Boyce and the Friends of Gorgas for graciously hosting the event.
The 5th District have more community-building events involving law enforcement up their sleeves including a National Night Out on Tuesday, August 3, running from 6 to 8. The 5th District is teaming up with partners in Town Watch to host a fun-filled family-friendly gathering at the Roxborough YMCA.