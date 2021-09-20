By Rick Cawley
For the Review
After last year’s annual 9-11 anniversary ceremony had to be held outside 5th District headquarters last September because of Covid restrictions, the event honoring the victims of the 9-11 attacks and first responders was back home at Gorgas Park for 2021. The
21st Ward Veterans Association, along with our local Town Watch and the Friends of Gorgas Park pulled out all the stops to make the 20th anniversary edition one to remember.
For starters, there was Miss Philadelphia, Elaine Ficarra, and Miss Philadelphia Outstanding Teen Cailey Ryons sitting front and center on the podium. Ficarra kicked off the program by wowing the attendees by showcasing her musical chops with a thrilling version of our National Anthem. On the other side of the dais stood the homegrown Roxborough Male Chorus who would offer up several spirited interpretations of classic patriotic songs. Linda Marie Bell’s exquisite soprano voice could also be heard drifting out from the podium accompanying the rock solid performance by the RMC.
Rev. Jack Kennedy delivered his usual heartfelt Invocation and later a moving Benefiction to close out the ceremony.
21st Ward Vets President Bruce Hoffman did an A+ job as emcee while sharing his deepest feelings regarding the many sacrifices that we as a society must make in order to continue “living in the greatest country in the world.” One of Hoffman’s pet phrases is “freedom is not free” in recalling the sacrifices of first responders in risking their lives to save those of perfect strangers. “Never forget” he reiterated.
State Rep. Pam DeLissio made a plea for us to come together in compromise in light of the political divisiveness that seems so prevalent these days around the country and realize that “we have more in common than not.” She added that “failing here is not an option.”
Retired Col. James Browne can always be counted on to offer his unique perspective on the 9-11 generation’s response to the terrorist attacks by positing that “it did not break our nation, it only made us stronger.” He applauded our armed forces who “continue to uphold the core values of service and self-sacrifice.”
5th District Capt. Malachi Jones was on hand to present the Officer of the Year award to Leon Campbell, who goes above and beyond the call of duty in his daily rounds servicing the Main St. business sector on his patrol bike. Officer Campbell also carted home another award for outstanding service from the 21st Ward Veterans Association.
Officer Campbell was bestowed the honor of placing a ceremonial wreath at the foot of the Gorgas Park Memorial.
The crowd of a few hundred were handed ceremonial candles while the Rev. Brad Lacey of 1st Baptist in Conshy, Rev William Hartman of Andorra Baptist, and the tag team of Derek and Betty Ellen Barrett from the Salvation Army made prayer offerings of gratitude to those who have made the ultimate sacrifices to preserve our way of life and for blessings of spiritual strength in the days ahead.
A rifle brigade salute from the Henry Houston VFW brought a solemn sense of closure to the reverential proceedings.
Mike McFall, Commander of Hattal-Taylor Post brought a tear to many an eye with a stirring rendition of “Taps” to cap things off.
A large segment hung around following the ceremony thanks to the fine folks at Mission BBQ and the 21st Ward Town Watch brass who rewarded attendees with a delicious array of food including pork sliders, mac & cheese, and hoagies.
As dusk settled in, the harmonious sound of the Plush Band could be heard coming from the Gorgas Park gazebo. The Plush Band offered an excellent assortment of cover songs for the large gathering that added to the appeal of what was already a perfect evening.