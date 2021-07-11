By Rick Cawley
For the Review
It was yet another sign that things were slowly returning to the way of life that we enjoyed pre-pandemic. On a hot sunny morning, hundreds of attendees (mostly mask-less) lined the Lyceum Avenue corridor between Manayunk and Ridge Avenue to witness the staging of our community’s 189th Independence Day parade. After more than a year in virtual hibernation, it signified that more and more people have become comfortable with events that involve mass gatherings.
Parade Grand Marshal Rev. Michael Talley of Lighthouse Missionary Baptist did his usual yeoman’s work, with the assistance of Officers from the 4th of July Association and assistant marshals, spoon feeding marchers and vehicles into the parade route to ensure an even flow of visual stimulation for the parade watchers.
Following the Pledge of Allegiance and a playing of the National Anthem, the show was on the road, with the Hattal-Taylor Color Guard, under the direction of Commander Hugh Mike McFall, leading the way up Lyceum Avenue. George Barr and Hugh Sinnott rounded out the Hattal-Taylor trio.
Galilee Baptist, at Mitchell & Roxborough, had the privilege this year of being the first church in line to kick things off. The church, founded in 1896, also was charged with the duty of carrying a bronze tablet dedicated to the memory of the parade’s founding father, Samuel Lawson.
The Good Timers Band followed in suit, playing upbeat Dixie tunes to entertain parade watchers on the back of a couple of flat- bed trucks. The Salvation Army Band was also part of the parade ensemble, playing in a 4th-themed decorated float-like vehicle.
In addition to the usual array of church-based marchers, the parade also boasted a variety of community- based groups that included Action Karate, Jeannette’s School of Dance, the Palestine-Roxborough Lodge #137 Masons, the Roxborough Christian School, and the Roxborough Ridge Runners. On a special note, marchers from the Adam Kowalski Post #1 are celebrating their 100th anniversary this year.
The JSD and Action Karate put on entertaining demonstrations, while the Ridge Runners can always be counted on to offer up a dazzling display of brightly colored vintage and antique autos.
Bringing up the rear was the ever-expanding McCarthy clan who have been marching in the parade for decades with convertible driven matriarch Mary McCarthy waving to the crowd, many of whom watch the parade from the same spot year after year.
For many, it was then off to the church picnics and social gatherings that will have a much higher level of appreciation for the opportunity to catch up with old friends with a much lower fear of not being constantly “socially distanced.”