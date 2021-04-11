By Rick Cawley
For the Review
In what amounted to an inter-neighborhood battle royale, the Archbishop Carroll softball team put a 13-2 drubbing on Catholic League foe Hallahan. 15 of the players on the field shared a common bond of having honed their softball skills playing on youth teams in the 21st Ward. For Carroll the homegrown players were Gianna Liciardello, Christina Jackson, Molly Devenney, Mya Preston, Alison Armstrong, Emma Lamlin, Chloe Meyers, and Cecelia Weller. Mickey Mouse local reps included Ava Lawrence, Emma Bannon, Faith Scally, Hallee Mawhinney, Amanda Armstrong, Val Egrich, and Ava Brotschul. IHM grad Gianna Liciardello breezed to a win on the hill backed by a solid offensive effort from the Patriots bats.The Hallahan games this Spring carry an extra emotional weight with the likelihood that they could be the last girls to wear a Hallahan uniform.