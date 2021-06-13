PHILADELPHIA - Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity, (BCPV), is continuing its outreach to help ensure that vaccination access is increased in neighborhoods throughout Philadelphia and the surrounding counties. holding a “Vax 2 Victory” vaccination clinic, Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Galilee Baptist Church, 457 Roxborough Street in Philadelphia.
Rev. Robert Collier, Sr., President of BCPV, noted that the partnership with Gateway Health is a continuation of past positive health initiatives they’ve shared to uplift the community. “It’s taken more than a few weeks to plan and coordinate these clinics, but we know how important this effort is to those residing in our communities. While we’re encouraged that the numbers of those vaccinated have increased, we’re also concerned that there seems to be a stall with some of our younger adults. We want to ensure that they, along with the twelve and older teens and their families, take advantage of the opportunity at locations that may be convenient and, in some cases, familiar places. The upcoming clinic at Galilee Baptist Church is one of several that will take place throughout June and the rest of the summer. And we’re pleased to have this partnership with Gateway Health to keep the positive progress going that President Biden ignited right after his inauguration.”
Black Clergy continues to adhere to social distancing guidelines from the CDC and the Philadelphia Health Department and will be observing masking and other appropriate protocols. While walk-ins will be accepted, advance appointments are encouraged and can be scheduled by calling 215-483-7178 or 877-227-8829.