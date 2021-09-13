By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The Roxborough Indians got their first taste of game action this season and it must've tasted like vinegar. The powerhouse Boys Latin football team roughed up the Indians to a 40-0 tune in a game played at the South Philly Supersite.Roxborough had their game cancelled last week in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. Roxborough head coach Mike Stanley and his troops had few answers for the juggernaut Warriors who seemed like they might score on every play. The Indians will hope to reverse their fortunes as they host Ben Franklin this Friday.