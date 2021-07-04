By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The Brewers outlasted the Diamondbacks 5-4 in extra innings to capture the 21st Ward Major crown.The Diamondbacks were seeking to upset the top-seeded Brewers for the 2nd time in the double-elimination playoff format.Trailing 4-3 in the 6th inning, the D'Backs scratched out a tying run on a clutch 2 out single by Alex Mateo-Torres. The Brewers started their winning rally in the home 7th with Eli Cropf beating out an infield hit, promptly stealing 2nd, and then scoring on a walk-off hit by Shane Juhline.The champion Brewers consisted of Eli Cropf, Jamar Dawkins, Declan O'Brien, JJ Hill, Harrison Koniecki, Keegan McShea, Jack Brown, Evan Maher, Chris Costa, Kevin Ambs, and Shane Juhline. The Brewers ship was helmed by Fred Koniecki with Mike Juhline and Dave Brown on deck. The D'Backs were coached by Lou Fresta, with capable assistance from son Louis, Dave Pownall, and Bob Procknow.