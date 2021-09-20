AS SEEN ON FACEBOOKCommunity Life Community Life Sep 20, 2021 Sep 20, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 12 Angel Bari is headed off to Preschool at Narberth Prebyterian. Ashley and Dan Szlanic appear to still be in the honeymoon phase. Freshman Nick D'Alicandro (R) and Zach Jacobs have made an impact on the Carroll football program. Gianna Fresta made her folks proud with her nursing degree from Gwynedd Mercy. IHM alum Danny Malloy is off to a blazing start at Roman this fall. Joe and Trish Mangano still have the spark after 30 yrs. of wedded bliss. Our friends at the 5th and the 21st Ward Town Watch will be hosting a mid-week family event. Parker Vadino is over the moon excited to be starting Pre-K 3 at IHM. Phila. Firefighters, including Andorra's Zack Hack, were honored by the Phils prior to their 9-11 game. Ralph Morgan (L), with his wonderful family, recently turned a youthful 68. Town Watch activists Bill and Renee Crabill passed milestone 28 on their marital journey. Zach Coppa,grandson of Al and Denise Merk, plans to tie the knot with his fiance Brittany Costanza. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FACEBOOK PHOTOS COMPILED BY RICK CAWLEY- Advertisement - A look at life in Roxborough, Manyaunk, East Falls and Wissahickon as seen through the prism of Facebook photos. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags News Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Facebook Twitter YouTube Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesHatboro man faces trial on charges he possessed child pornographyUpdated: State mask mandate discussed at Pennridge School Board meetingMontgomery County's medical director talks next steps of coronavirus pandemicCleanup begins in Souderton, Perkasie area in aftermath of floodingFort Washington Elementary School PTA raises funds for tornado damagePennridge area police briefs for week of Sept. 19Resident says Pennridge School Board violated Sunshine Act in response to state mask mandateLeader of Dublin methamphetamine ring sentencedLower Frederick man to face trial on invasion of privacy, child porn chargesRox United U10 Force Fall To Samuel in Season Opener Images Videos Subscribe to Newsletters