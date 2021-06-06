AS SEEN ON FACEBOOKCommunity Life Community Life Jun 6, 2021 Jun 6, 2021 Updated 19 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 13 A recent birthday party at Gorgas Park utilized Shamus Keough's memorial bench as a gift repository. Dave Serwinski seems hopelessly outnumbered by his all-female family. Ed Lam spectacularly captured the ominous glare of this Peregrine falcon. Gianna Rosley has been providing plenty of overtime for the Tooth Fairy. Kiley Altomare, dressed to the nines for the Hallahan prom, will be heading to West Chester University this fall. Maureen and Chris Stoffere share a tender moment on their family trip to the Grand Canyon. Melissa Smith (L), Christina Hoffman Bunch, Michelle Pownall, and Carley Leahey participated in the Mud Girl Run for breast cancer. PennDOT crews were busy working on reshaping the intersection of Henry and Gates. Precious Izzy Taylor with dad Chris recently blew out 7 candles on her birthday cake. Second-grader Haley Naughton was one of the IHM students who receieved gifts for their fundraising efforts in the Race for Education. Sophia Vertlieb was one of a group of Shawmont School students who received an award as a student diplomat at the Model U.N. Program of the World Affairs Coucil. SPN 8th grader Dom Sannicandro will be a LaSalle HS Explorer this fall. The Outlaws U12 Team participated in the Memorial Day Classic at Cal Ripkin Stadium in Aberdeen, Md. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FACEBOOK PHOTOS COMPILED BY RICK CAWLEY- Advertisement - A look at life in Roxborough, East Falls, Manyunk and Wissahickon as seen through the prism of Facebook photos. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Facebook Twitter YouTube Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesDelaware County woman accused of double-homicide in West Norriton faces November trialFormer St. Gabriel's Hall now home to Martha’s Community FarmUpper Providence woman faces trial for alleged $154K theft from Upper Dublin employerRetiring Lower Salford police officers Brian Kriebel, Kim Kratz represent 'firsts' in Montgomery CountyTelford man sentenced for sexual contact with underage girlPhiladelphia man faces trial for alleged role in Hatfield man's fatal overdoseThe Ambler Theater to reopen FridayLimerick nuclear plant to test sirens on June 7Jarrettown Elementary prinicipal announcedDelaware County man sentenced for illegally carrying gun in Upper Merion Images Videos Subscribe to Newsletters