Community Life
May 16, 2021
Alice Roberts was delighted to spend Mother's Day with her adorable grandchildren Aubrey and Mason.
Dave and Shannon Cupchak share a Kodak moment with daughter Molly who was IHM's May Procession queen.
Gabby Wunder looks transplendent after receiving her diploma from California University, Pa.
Gianna Fresta, with parents Lou and Mary, will be joining the nursing ranks courtesy of Gwynedd Mercy.
Homegrown Hallahan golfers Kyleigh Monahan (L), Liz Mulson, and Brianna Kimbrell join coach Rocco following their PCL Championship at Walnut Lane.
Jake Gratzinger, with mom Lisa, became a Temple alum in the dazzling shot from Donna Gratz Photography.
Jessica Boyle graduated Magna Cum Laude from Jefferson University.
Maddi Kingkiner performed recently for the Reign at the Cheerleading World's in Orlando.
Precious Hope Stauffer got a surprise visit from Lunar (aka Chris Morris) for her 7th birthday.
Renowned local photographer Joe Bainbridge traveled to Assateague Island in Maryland to get this stunning shot of a wild horse.
Rita's Water Ice will be donating some of the proceeds to help Luisa Pellicone who is battling leukemia.
Shane Flaherty made mom Eileen awfully proud with his graduation from Penn State.
The RoxboroughManayunk Conservancy recently spruced up the Lauriston Pocket Park.
FACEBOOK PHOTOS COMPILED BY RICK CAWLEY
A look at life in Roxborough, Manyunk, East Falls and Wissahickon as seen through the prism of Facebook photos.