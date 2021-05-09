AS SEEN ON FACEBOOKCommunity Life Community Life May 9, 2021 May 9, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 13 21st Ward product Pia Pacell notched a 4 inning perfect game while fanning all 12 batters for her eXpress travel team. A PECO crew works feverishly to restore power to Andorra residents after a vehicle clipped a utility pole near Ridge and Sunset. Alexandra Kletzel looks simply heavenly after celebrating her 1st Communion at St. Philip Neri. Archbishop Carroll players Christina Jackson (R) and Sophia Spurio were honored on Senior Dedication Day. DIHM 6th grader Jordan McGorry recently competed in a national cheerleading event at Disney's Wide World of Sports. Ellyn Basmajian is tickled to become a West Chester Ram this fall. IHM 8th grader Molly Cupchak will be the May Queen for this year's May Procession. Jon and Jenn DiBenedetto, with sons Justin and Jason, celebrated their lucky 7th anniversary. Lilly Hammer is looking ahead to joining the ranks of the Temple Owls this fall. Shane (L) and Patrick Guano look positively dapper as they prepare for their 1st Holy Communion. Stacey and Corey MacDonald welcomed the adorable Nellie Mac into their pet family. The Rox Rebels U12 team recently captures a weekend BSE tournament championship. Troy and Denia Athill accompanied son Kristian to his track meet for the Athletes Academy. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FACEBOOK PHOTOS COMPILED BY RICK CAWLEY- Advertisement - A look at life in Roxborough, Manyunk, East Falls and Wissahickon as seen through the prism of Facebook photos. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags News Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Facebook Twitter YouTube Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesTeachers, parents applaud Souderton Area School District for full-time in-school educationDistrict, NAACP react to reported fight at North Penn High SchoolSuspect sought in morning robbery at Fort Washington BB&T BankLower Salford discusses signs ordinance after 'Trump' sign complaintSouderton sinkhole big enough to engulf a car has been repairedAmbler's First Fridays to return to boroughAccused serial burglar faces trial in Montgomery County CourtLimerick Township OKs use permit for 112-unit senior housingMan sentenced to life, plus 9 to 18 years, for 'depraved' killing of ex-girlfriend in WhitemarshA taste from the past: Von C Brewing of Norristown revives nostalgic brand of beer Images Videos Subscribe to Newsletters