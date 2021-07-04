AS SEEN ON FACEBOOKCommunity Life Community Life Jul 4, 2021 Jul 4, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 11 Declan O'Brien got up close and personal recently in Key Largo. Nothing makes Bill Rizzo happier than watching grandson Rocco play ball. LaSalle HS bound George Kletzel amassed 7 academic graduation. Quinn Omlor was super proud of daughter's Amelia's performance. Christina Cortese recently entered the world of teen-dom duringa family vacation in Ocean City, Md. Janet Young was thrilled to celebrate her 80th birthday with theYoung sibs Michael, Holly, Dana, and Diane. Andorra's own Ryan Marler recently pitched LaSalle HS to a 6Astate championship. Perri DiGennaro got to celebrate her 98th birthday withgrand-daughter Teresa Crowe. The Roxborough United Storm recently competed in the Beach Bashin Wildwood. Tarik Khan, angel of mercy nurse and renowned vaccinator of thehomebound, announced his candidacy to the Pa. House of Reps. for the194th District. Registration is open for Hillside's Tot Rec Program for the'21-'22 school year. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FACEBOOK PHOTOS COMPILED BY RICK CAWLEY- Advertisement - A look at life in Roxborough, East Falls, Wissahickon and Manyunk, as seen through the prism of Facebook photos. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags News Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Facebook Twitter YouTube Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesPerkasie man charged with rapeSummer concerts set in Perkasie, SilverdaleOreland parade set for Monday July 5th sponsored by Lions Club'Polar Express' coming to Souderton for Christmas in JulyGroundbreaking held for Sellersville Senior Apartments; list already forming of people wanting to apply for affordable housingMan accused in fatal DUI crash in Lower Gwynedd had prior DUI arrestUpper Salford parades 'Red, White & Blue'Perkasie Carousel reopens for Pennridge Community DayPennridge area police briefs week of July 4Penn Foundation says ransom not paid in ransomware attack; no indication that patient/client information misused Images Videos Subscribe to Newsletters