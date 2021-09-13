FACEBOOK PHOTOS COMPILED BY RICK CAWLEY
A look at life in Roxborough, Manayunk, East Falls and Wissahickon as seen through the prism of Facebook photos.
Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Storms may produce some hail. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Storms may produce some hail. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: September 13, 2021 @ 5:13 pm