Bailey Fahringer took the top prize in the IHM American History contest representing MLK, while Patrick Buckley was runner up with Muhammad Ali. Budd Reigner was kind enough to donate a statue to augment the tribute site to beloved coach Bud Ryan. Erin-Snell Richburg took her kids Oona and Boston on a road trip to Corning Museum Of Glass. Hallahan senior Nicole Baldo has her sights set on Bloomsburg University this fall. IHM Building Manager Rich Strickland has his buddies Angel and Smalls to keep him company. Jamar Dawkins, with his proud family, received the Mike Gioquindo Courage Award from the 21st Ward. Luna (aka Chris Morris) makes a special visit to Nick Mangano's 22nd birthday dance party. Pat and Lynette Cummiskey, with sons Shane and Logan, can't contain the joy at the baptism of daughter Maelyn. Police Officer Joe Simpson allows Dean Loughery a taste of gearing up as one of Philly's Finest. Rox. Rebel players don't let a few raindrops spoil the fun at a fundraiser at the Pearlman Complex. Rox HS Volleyball coach Bob Smith poses with senior players Nina Wunder and Kayla Fripp before their final game. The Morris crew, Chris, Brian, Margaret, and Keith, join parents Speedy and Mimi on National Siblings Day. This Peregrine Falcon, captured by Ed Lam, has been keeping a watchful eye over Manayunk. FACEBOOK PHOTOS COMPILED BY RICK CAWLEY A look at life in Roxborough, Manyunk, East Falls and Wissahickon as seen through the prism of Facebook photos.