AS SEEN ON FACEBOOKCommunity Life COMMUNITY LIFE Sep 27, 2021 Sep 27, 2021 Updated 6 hrs ago This beautiful play area at Green Woods Charter was dedicated tothe memories of Marlee Preston and Shamus Keough. Victoria (L) and Brianna Kimbrell were on hand for the meadowdedication for Marlee Preston and Moose Keough at GWC. Carroll Sr. Gianna Liciardello has her sights set on Shepherd University in W.Va. GA. senior Ang Sannicandro was bestowed a $10,000 Jennie Finch Scholarship Award. The Markeys made a road trip to cheer on Bobby at his Dickinson football game. Kids just love to cuddle up with anti-bullying mascot Lunar (aka Chris Morris). Late community icon, Denny Meyers, finally got a sendoff to be proud of at St. John's. Officer Joe Mangano Jr., with brother loving Nick, recently celebrated birthday #26. Sibs Jordyn and Jameson Kelly share a special bond. Stacey and Corey MacDonald look like royalty in a shot from the Swedish-American Museum. The candle still burns bright for Alicia and Fred Mole after more than three decades together. The number says 75, but I would have guessed more like 65 for Maria Tita Lopez. FACEBOOK PHOTOS COMPILED BY RICK CAWLEY A look at life in Roxborough, East Falls, Manayunk and Wissahickon as seen through the prism of Fcebook photos.