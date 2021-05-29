AS SEEN ON FACEBOOKCommunity Life Community Life May 29, 2021 May 29, 2021 Updated 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 13 Archbishop Carroll flamethrower Gianna Liciardello (IHM) was awarded 2nd team All-Catholic honors. Declan Clark flashes an adorable baby smile as he closes in on his 3rd month of life. Faith Scally, with coaches Bob Hoffman and Mike Gallagher, received the Hallahan Coaches Award for both basketball and softball this year. Hallee Mawhinney and her steady James Kuneck enjoy the moment at the Hallahan Senior Prom. Jack Rainford is as happy as a clam as he digs into some goodies celebrating birthday #12. Jeannette Rawlking-Julia, with daughter Madison,saw her School of Dance receive a Philly Family Love Award. Jeff and Pam Craighead were recently featured in the Inquirer's Life section about their enduring love. Julianna Rex, with dad Mike, pulled off an extraordinary unassisted triple play for her Pee Wee Hurricanes. Onna Ricburg recently compiled her best score for the Kendrick Kippettes in the state champs. Organizers Jeremy Morgan (L) and Omar Richburg recently completed a successful inaugural season of NFL Flag Football in Roxborough. Talented East Falls resident Nina Straface recently earned her degree from Temple in Music & Theatre. The SCH 4x800 relay team of Grace Hannigan (L), Ava DeLisle, Julia Thompson, and Ella Woehlke recently set a school record of 956. The StoffereFitzpatrick clan capped off their family vacation in San Diego. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FACEBOOK PHOTOS COMPILED BY RICK CAWLEY- Advertisement - A look at life in Roxborough, Manyunk, East Falls and Wissahickon as seen through the prism of Facebook photos. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags News Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Facebook Twitter YouTube Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesOf All Things: Taney Street and other streetsSouderton Charter School Collaborative adds link in 10,000 Flowers ProjectSigns of Towamencin 'Planet Fitness' come into viewPennridge area police briefs for week of May 30Montgomery County task force to combat child exploitation, human trafficking and find missing childrenGuest column: A personal essay for Mental Health Awareness MonthJudge sets August trial date for Perkiomen man accused of killing girlfriendBrood X cicadas emerge across Montgomery CountyMontgomery County OKs $2.3M contract for meal deliveriesNew coronavirus cases continue to fall in Montgomery County Images Videos Subscribe to Newsletters