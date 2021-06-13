AS SEEN ON FACEBOOKCommunity Life Community Life Jun 13, 2021 Jun 13, 2021 Updated 59 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 12 Hallahan gals have one last nostalgic fling in the Logan Circle fountain. Jeannette School of Dance lifer Kaylee Carr will be headed to Immaculata for nursing come fall. JJ Morgan holds the Players Cup for winning the title for his Phila. Union sponsored team. Jocelyn Loughlin glows in the limelight with her family after helping capture the 21st Ward Minor championship. Joey Taylor is a true child of nature after graduating kindergarten from the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education. Joy Kimbrell reminisced walking the halls of Hallahan as she and daughter Brianna dropped off surprise gifts to departing students. Junior hurler Lucas Burns will return next year to defend LaSalle's Catholic League championship. Keith and Erin Samarco (L) cozy up with Liz and Dan Donohue at a wedding. Maddie Navea (L) and Alexa White were part of Hallahan's final graduating class. Michael Varallo gives sister Mia an old-fashioned beach experience. Saul senior Bryan Tinneny had the privilege of escorting Brookelynne McDowell to Hallahan's senior prom. Tim McManus looks quite dapper as he and fellow SCH students staged a backyard prom. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FACEBOOK PHOTOS COMPILED BY RICK CAWLEY- Advertisement - A look at life in Roxborough, East Falls, Manyunk and Wissahickon as seen through the prism of Facebook photos. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags News Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Facebook Twitter YouTube Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesClass of 2021 graduates at Souderton Area High SchoolDelaware County man held for trial on human trafficking charge in Montgomery CountySpringfield Township School District celebrates the opening of a new school buildingPennridge area police briefs week of June 13Montgomery County and neighboring SE Pa. counties suppressing the coronavirusMan held for trial for alleged role in fatal shooting of woman in LansdaleBody found in rubble of fire in Eagleville identified as homeownerHeat brings people into Souderton pool; Auxiliary collecting shoes to benefit fire companyPennridge hosts senior prom with fireworksPastor at Souderton church takes part in Pennsylvania Poor People's Campaign in Harrisburg Images Videos Subscribe to Newsletters