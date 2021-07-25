AS SEEN ON FACEBOOKCommunity Life Community Life Jul 25, 2021 Jul 25, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 11 Annika Kabinoff has been a good luck charm at Phila. Union home games. Colin Cooke's posse came out to help him celebrate his wedding day. Danielle Forte treated sons Charlie and Joey to a Chicago concert at the BB&T Pavilion. Delanie Franczyk gave daughter Vayda her first taste of beach air in Ocean City. Emma and Aiden Szlanic look like they're ready for a round of 18 holes. Jack Kelly marked his birthday with a family dinner at Viggiano's in Conshy. Liam O'Neill was one of the 2020 Prep players honored by Speedy Morris in a recent banquet that was postponed by the pandemic. Mercy Tech grad Emily Fisher is working in daycare and plans to get a degree in childhood education. Michael Cross, with brother Matt,celebrated his 7th birthday cheering on the Phils to victory. The 21st Ward will be offering softball skills training for the rest of the summer. Tom Sparacino and Zack Ford captured the 12th annual Circle of Sound Wiffleball Tournament. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FACEBOOK PHOTOS COMPILED BY RICK CAWLEY- Advertisement - A look at life in Roxborough, East Falls, Manayunk and Wissahickon as seen through the prism of Facebook photos. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags News Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Facebook Twitter YouTube Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesStorm leaves Montgomery County battered; power remains out to thousandsAct of heroism garners award in RoyersfordAmbler Restaurant Week to kick off MondayPennridge area police briefs for week of July 25Real estate professionals discuss red-hot Montgomery County's housing marketNorth Wales school bus driver accused of possessing child pornSouderton pool bringing in daily swimmers from wide areaMan held for trial in Upper Merion fatal shootingGuilty plea entered in fentanyl death of Perkasie womanRibbon cutting held for Tribe Kitchen Design Co. in Souderton Images Videos Subscribe to Newsletters